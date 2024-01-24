Eagles coach Nick Sirianni says he didn’t have to ‘sell’ front office on his return

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Nick Sirianni will return for a fourth season as coach of the Philadelphia Eagles. Sirianni said Wednesday he didn’t have to “sell” the front office on bringing him back, despite the Eagles’ late-season collapse. Sirianni did decide to fire offensive coordinator Brian Johnson and defensive coordinator Sean Desai. Sirianni and Eagles general manager Howie Roseman were both light on specifics on preferred candidates and a timetable for hiring new coaches. Roseman says the coach will call the shots on the new hires. The GM says he kept Sirianni because of the team’s overall record of success during his three seasons.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.