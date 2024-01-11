Eagles can only hope story of season goes from epic collapse to stirring Bowl comeback

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles finished the season on a 1-5 free fall following a 10-1 start. The Eagles earned the No. 5 seed and will open the NFC playoffs Monday night at Tampa Bay. These Eagles have already been lumped in with the 1964 Phillies and the 1997 Flyers among the biggest choke artists in Philadelphia sports history. There will be consequences for this epic failure, including possibly coach Nick Sirianni’s employment. Sirianni has to figure out how to fix the Eagles by Monday night. That’s no small feat when he hasn’t come up with a real solution over the last month.

