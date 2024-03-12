Eagles agree on a 1-year deal with wide receiver DeVante Parker

The Philadelphia Eagles and wide receiver DeVante Parker have agreed on a one-year deal. Parker will receive $4.69 million guaranteed, with the Eagles paying the $1.21 million veteran’s minimum and the New England Patriots absorbing the rest of his salary. The 31-year-old Parker had 33 catches for 394 yards last season. He was the 14th overall pick by Miami in the 2015 draft. Parker will join an all-star cast on offense in Philadelphia that features new running back Saquon Barkley, Jalen Hurts, wide receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith and tight end Dallas Goedert.

