Eagles activate punter Arryn Siposs from IR for Super Bowl

PHOENIX (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles have activated punter Arryn Siposs from injured reserve to make him eligible to play in the Super Bowl. The Eagles also promoted safety Anthony Harris and receiver Greg Ward from the practice squad to the active roster for the game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Siposs has been out since injuring his ankle in Week 14 against the New York Giants. He returned to practice this week and is set to reclaim the job from fill-in Brett Kern.

