Eagles 6-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Fletcher Cox announces his retirement after 12 seasons

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Eagles six-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Fletcher Cox announced his retirement on Sunday. Cox, a first-round pick in 2012, played all 12 of his seasons in Philadelphia and holds the franchise record for sacks by a defensive tackle, trailing only Reggie White, Trent Cole, Clyde Simmons and Brandon Graham in career sacks. He joins six-time All-Pro center Jason Kelce in retirement. Graham signed a one-year deal on Saturday to return to the Eagles for his 15th season. Cox was selected No. 12 overall in 2012 in Andy Reid’s last season in Philadelphia. He helped the Eagles beat Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl following the 2017 season and had his best year in 2018 when he was a first-team All-Pro.

