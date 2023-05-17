EA Sports College Football game to pay players for likeness if they opt in

College football players will benefit financially from the use of their likenesses when EA Sports brings back its college football game for the first time since 2013. The gaming company says it wants “to bring an EA SPORTS college football experience back to our fans,” and will allow student-athletes to opt in or opt out of having their likeness included. Those that opt in will receive compensation. The company confirmed Wednesday that players who decide to opt out of EA Sports College Football will be replaced by generic avatars.

