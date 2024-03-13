E. Washington women control 4th quarter, headed to 1st NCAA since 1987 with 73-64 win over N Arizona

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Jacinta Buckley had 20 points and 11 rebounds and Eastern Washington’s record-breaking season continues with the school’s second NCAA berth after a 73-64 win over Northern Arizona in the Big Sky championship game. The Eagles, who are riding a program record 13-game winning streak, last made the Big Dance in 1987. EWU did not lead until Jaleesa Lawrence made a layup to open the scoring in the fourth quarter to make it 50-48. Then the Eagles never trailed and got a clutch 3-pointer from Jaydia Martin with 51.2 seconds to go for a 70-62 lead before finishing it off at the foul line. Sophie Glancey scored 15 points for the Lumberjacks.

