E. Michigan controls UMass from the start to beat the Minutemen for the fourth straight year

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Cole Snyder threw for 241 yards and a touchdown and ran for another and Eastern Michigan beat UMass 28-14 in a season opener. The Eagles scored first when on their second possession they put together a 10-play, 97-yard drive that was under four minutes and ended when Snyder ran it in from the 1. Just before the end of the first half, Snyder threw an 18-yard scoring pass to Oran Singleton who made an acrobatic over-the-shoulder grab in the left corner of the end zone for a 14-0 lead. The Minutemen used a 10-play, 70-yard drive that took almost 5 1/2 minutes and culminated when Jalen John ran it in from the 1. The Eagles sealed it with field goals of 20 and 31 yards from Jesus Gomez.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.