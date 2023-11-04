E.J. Warner throws for 402 yards, 4 TDs and Temple tops Navy 32-18

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — E.J. Warner threw for 402 yards with four touchdowns and Temple pulled away in the fourth quarter, defeating Navy 32-18. The Owls picked up their first American Athletic Conference win this season when Warner threw fourth-quarter touchdown passes to Jordan Smith for 13 yards and Dante Wright for 16 yards. The scores came after Navy had closed to within 17-15 on Xavier Arline’s 2-yard run on the first play of the fourth quarter. Warner, who has back-to-back 400-yard games, completed 27 of 33 passes.

