Dzioban kicks FG on last play of regulation and OT to give Miami (OH) 23-20 win over UMass

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Dom Dzioban kicked a career-long 47-yard field on the last play of regulation and then hit from 43 yards in overtime to give Miami (OH) a 23-20 win over Massachusetts. UMass took a 20-17 lead with 40 seconds left when Jacob Lurie kicked a 23-yard field goal. The RedHawks then went from their 25 to the UMass 29 on five completions and a keeper by Brett Gabbert to set up Dzioban. The Minutemen then ruined their overtime possession, nullifying a first down with an illegal formation and on the next play losing a touchdown pass because of an illegal man downfield. That put the ball on the 26 and after a completion Lurie pushed a 44-yard field goal attempt wide. Miami didn’t gain any ground in the overtime but Dzioban’s line-drive kick just cleared the crossbar.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.