Dyson Daniels denies making gun gesture at the Pelicans while celebrating a 3 in a Hawks win

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels denies he pretended to spray gunfire toward former teammates after making a 3-pointer in front of New Orleans’ bench during a 126-111 victory over the Pelicans. The Australia native says that when he extended his right arm toward the Pelicans’ bench area, he had his thumb and two other fingers extended to represent 3 points. Daniels says he was just having fun and hoping to hit a 3 in front of the Pelicans’ bench so he could let them know about it. The Pelicans selected Daniels eighth overall in the 2022 NBA Draft and traded him to Atlanta last offseason.

