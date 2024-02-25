Dynamo, Sporting KC play to 1-1 draw in season opener

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston’s Gabriel Segal scored eight minutes after Sporting Kansas City’s Erik Thommy found the net in the second half and the Dynamo rallied to forge a 1-1 draw in a season opener. After a scoreless first half, Sporting KC grabbed the lead on Thommy’s netter in the 61st minute. Segal answered in the 69th as both teams earned a point. Steve Clark tallied one save for the Dynamo. Tim Melia saved four shots for Sporting KC.

