Dynamo score 3 goals early, rout Timbers 5-0 to end skid

HOUSTON (AP) — Amine Bassi, Nelson Quiñónes and Corey Baird scored goals in the first 14 minutes and the Houston Dynamo cruised to a 5-0 victory over the Portland Timbers as league play resumed after a five-week hiatus for Leagues Cup play. Bassi’s goal was his ninth of the season and came on a penalty kick in the 5th minute. Houston snapped a nine-match winless streak in all competitions. Four of the Dynamo’s previous five matches ended in draws. Steve Clark did not have to make a save in earning his ninth clean sheet of the season for Houston (9-10-5). Clark notched an assist on the Dynamo’s final score — a goal by defender Brad Smith. Aljaz Ivacic turned away three shots for the Timbers (6-10-8).

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.