Dynamo score 3 goals early, rout Timbers 5-0 to end skid

By The Associated Press
Houston Dynamo forward Nelson Quinones, right, heads the ball over Portland Timbers defender Juan David Mosquera, left, during the second half of an MLS soccer match Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Michael Wyke]

HOUSTON (AP) — Amine Bassi, Nelson Quiñónes and Corey Baird scored goals in the first 14 minutes and the Houston Dynamo cruised to a 5-0 victory over the Portland Timbers as league play resumed after a five-week hiatus for Leagues Cup play. Bassi’s goal was his ninth of the season and came on a penalty kick in the 5th minute. Houston snapped a nine-match winless streak in all competitions. Four of the Dynamo’s previous five matches ended in draws. Steve Clark did not have to make a save in earning his ninth clean sheet of the season for Houston (9-10-5). Clark notched an assist on the Dynamo’s final score — a goal by defender Brad Smith. Aljaz Ivacic turned away three shots for the Timbers (6-10-8).

