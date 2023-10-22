Dynamo end Timbers’ season with 3-1 victory

PORTLAND (AP) — Griffin Dorsey scored two goals, Adalberto Carrasquilla added another and the Houston Dynamo ended the Portland Timbers’ season with a 3-1 victory on Saturday night. Houston (14-11-9) had lost eight of the last nine away meetings with Portland, including six in a row. The last time the Dynamo had more than 13 wins or 50 points in a season was in 2013 (14 wins, 51 points). Portland (11-13-10) had its four-game home winning streak snapped, its longest home winning streak in league play since a 10-match run from August 2017 to June 2018. Dorsey opened the scoring in the 11th minute and he made it 3-0 in the 71st. Felipe Mora scored in the 80th minute for Portland.

