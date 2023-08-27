Dynamo end long skid against Real Salt Lake with 3-0 victory

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Corey Baird and defender Daniel Steres scored first-half goals to guide Houston to a 3-0 victory over Real Salt Lake, snapping the Dynamo’s 11-match winless streak in the series and ending RSL’s nine-match unbeaten run. Baird scored his fifth goal of the season to give Houston (10-10-5) the lead in the 9th minute. Steres found the net in the 29th minute when he took a pass from Héctor Herrera and scored for the first time this season. Adalberto Carrasquilla scored off an assist from Ibrahim Aliyu in the 75th minute to complete the scoring. Steve Clark finished with one save to earn his 10th clean sheet of the season for the Dynamo. Gavin Beaver saved one shot for Real Salt Lake (10-8-7), which had gone 5-0-6 in its club-record run against Houston

