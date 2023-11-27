Dynamo blank Sporting KC 1-0 to advance to Western Conference Final

HOUSTON (AP) — Defender Franco Escobar scored a first-half goal, Steve Clark posted a clean sheet and the Houston Dynamo beat Sporting Kansas City 1-0 to advance to the Western Conference Final. No. 4 seed Houston (15-11-9), in its first season with Ben Olsen at the helm, advances to play the winner of Sunday’s other semifinal match between the No. 2 seed Seattle Sounders and defending champion and third-seeded Los Angeles FC next Saturday. Escobar used an assist from Héctor Herrera to send a header into the top left corner of the net in the 39th minute and the Dynamo took a 1-0 lead into halftime. Clark had three saves and Tim Melia stopped two shots for eighth-seeded Sporting KC (12-15-8).

