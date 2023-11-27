Dynamo blank Sporting KC 1-0 to advance to Western Conference Final

By The Associated Press
Houston Dynamo midfielder Artur, left, kicks away in front of Sporting Kansas City midfielder Nemanja Radoja, center, during the first half of an MLS playoff soccer match, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Michael Wyke]

HOUSTON (AP) — Defender Franco Escobar scored a first-half goal, Steve Clark posted a clean sheet and the Houston Dynamo beat Sporting Kansas City 1-0 to advance to the Western Conference Final. No. 4 seed Houston (15-11-9), in its first season with Ben Olsen at the helm, advances to play the winner of Sunday’s other semifinal match between the No. 2 seed Seattle Sounders and defending champion and third-seeded Los Angeles FC next Saturday. Escobar used an assist from Héctor Herrera to send a header into the top left corner of the net in the 39th minute and the Dynamo took a 1-0 lead into halftime. Clark had three saves and Tim Melia stopped two shots for eighth-seeded Sporting KC (12-15-8).

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.