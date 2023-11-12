Dynamo advance to conference semifinals with 4-3 shootout win over Real Salt Lake

By The Associated Press
Houston Dynamo forward Corey Baird, left front, moves the ball in front of Real Salt Lake defender Bryan Oviedo, back left, and Real Salt Lake midfielder Nelson Palacio during the first half of an MLS playoff soccer match Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Michael Wyke]

HOUSTON (AP) — Griffin Dorsey scored the decisive goal in a 4-3 shootout victory and the Houston Dynamo advanced to the Western Conference semifinals after a 1-1 draw with Real Salt Lake in the rubber match of the first-round MLS Cup series. Houston (15-11-9), the fourth seed in the West, will play No. 8 seed Sporting Kansas City in the conference semifinals. The second-seeded Seattle Sounders host defending champion and No. 3 seed Los Angeles FC in the other semifinal. Houston took a 1-0 lead into halftime when Corey Baird took a pass from Héctor Herrera and scored in the 28th minute. Diego Luna used assists from Bryan Oviedo and Braian Ojeda in the 65th minute to score the equalizer for Real Salt Lake.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.