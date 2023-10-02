Dynamic center Trevor Zegras agrees to 3-year contract extension with Anaheim Ducks

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Trevor Zegras and the Anaheim Ducks agreed to a contract extension, keeping their dynamic center in the fold for at least three more seasons. Zegras’ extension is worth $17.25 million, with an annual salary cap hit of $5.75 million. He was a restricted free agent. The 22-year old Zegras had a team-high 65 points last season, becoming the third-youngest NHL player to lead his team in points. He set a career high in assists with 42 and matched his personal best in goals (23).

