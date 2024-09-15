Dylan Sampson rushes for 4 TDs as No. 7 Tennessee routs Kent State 71-0

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Dylan Sampson rushed for 101 yards and four touchdowns — all in the first half — to lead No. 7 Tennessee to a 71-0 victory over Kent State Saturday night. It was Sampson’s fourth straight game — dating back to last season’s Citrus Bowl game — in which he rushed for over 100 yards. DeSean Bishop added 120 rushing yards and two TDs in the first half for the Volunteers. They led 65-0 at halftime, the largest one-half point total in school history. The 71 points are the most in modern-era school history. The Golden Flashes generated just 23 total yards in the first half.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.