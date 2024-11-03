Dylan Sampson rushes for 141 yards and 2 TDs to lead No. 7 Tennessee past Kentucky 28-18

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Dylan Sampson rushed for 141 yards and two touchdowns to lead No. 7 Tennessee to a 28-18 victory over Kentucky. Tight end Miles Kitselman caught six passes for 97 yards and a touchdown for the Volunteers as they kept their College Football playoff hopes alive. The Wildcats lost their fourth straight game. They came into the game with five starters out because of injuries. During the game, receiver Barion Brown and quarterback Brock Vandagriff were also hurt. After trailing 10-7 at halftime, Kitselman and Sampson scored in the third quarter to put Tennessee up 21-10.

