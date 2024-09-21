Dylan Paine, John Mateer rally Washington State to wild 54-52 victory over San Jose State in 2OT

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Dylan Paine scored on a 7-yard run in the second overtime, John Mateer ran it in on the mandatory two-point conversion and Washington State rallied last in a wild 54-52 victory over San Jose State. Emmett Brown answered with a 4-yard touchdown pass to Nick Nash for San Jose State (3-1), but Brown lost the ball under heavy pressure on the two-point try and the Cougars recovered for their second straight 4-0 start under third-year coach Jake Dickert.

