Dylan Paine, John Mateer rally Washington State to wild 54-52 victory over San Jose State in 2OT

By The Associated Press
San Jose State wide receiver Nick Nash (3) catches a pass for a touchdown while pressured by Washington State defensive back Ethan O'Connor (24) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Sept. 20, 2024, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Young Kwak]

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Dylan Paine scored on a 7-yard run in the second overtime, John Mateer ran it in on the mandatory two-point conversion and Washington State rallied last in a wild 54-52 victory over San Jose State. Emmett Brown answered with a 4-yard touchdown pass to Nick Nash for San Jose State (3-1), but Brown lost the ball under heavy pressure on the two-point try and the Cougars recovered for their second straight 4-0 start under third-year coach Jake Dickert.

