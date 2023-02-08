Dylan Moore, Seattle finalize 3-year deal for nearly $8.9M

SEATTLE (AP) — Dylan Moore and the Seattle Mariners finalized a three-year contract worth $8,875,000. He gets a $250,000 signing bonus and salaries of $2 million this year, $3.05 million in 2024 and $3,575,000 in 2025. Moore’s 2025 salary would increases by $250,000 if he has 400 or more plate appearances in 2024. The 30-year-old utilityman would have been eligible for free agency after the 2024 World Series.

