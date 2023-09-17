Dylan Laube’s 180 yards and two touchdowns too much for Dartmouth, New Hampshire wins 24-7

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — Dylan Laube ran for 180 yards and a touchdown and pulled in a touchdown pass as New Hampshire kept in-state rival Dartmouth out of the end zone to post a 24-7 victory in its home opener. The Wildcats picked off a Dylan Cadwallader pass and stopped the Big Green on downs twice in Dartmouth’s final three possessions to secure the win.

