Dylan Larkin’s power-play goals allow Red Wings to slip past Sabres, 2-1

DETROIT (AP) — Dylan Larkin scored two power-play goals in the second period and the Detroit Red Wings snapped a three-game losing streak by defeating Buffalo 2-1 on Saturday night.

Cam Talbot made 31 saves for the Red Wings, who lost 5-3 at Buffalo a week earlier.

Alex Tuch scored a short-handed goal for the Sabres, who have lost three straight. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 21 saves.

Detroit held on despite getting outshot for the eighth consecutive game. The Red Wings have been outshot 276-181 during that span.

Takeaways

Sabres: Buffalo entered the game ranked 31st on the power play, scoring three goals in 33 opportunities. The Sabres came up empty on both power plays Saturday and have yet to score with a man advantage on the road.

Red Wings: With six of their next seven games on the road, the Red Wings needed to collect two points and end the slide. Detroit has aspirations to make the playoffs for the first time in nine seasons.

Key moment

Tuch’s second shorthanded goal of the season came on a breakaway after he stole the puck from Larkin at center ice. Larkin more than made up for it on Detroit’s next two power plays.

Key stat

All but two of Larkin’s seven goals this season have come on the power play. He has 35 power-play goals since the start of the 2022-23 season.

Up Next

The Sabres host Ottawa on Tuesday, and the Red Wings visit Chicago on Wednesday.

