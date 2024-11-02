Dylan Laible guides Tennessee Tech to 52-10 victory over Lindenwood

COOKVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Dylan Laible threw a touchdown pass and Tennessee Tech had five different players rush for touchdowns in a 52-10 romp over Lindenwood. Jalen Mitchell had a 35-yard touchdown run on Tennessee Tech’s seventh play from scrimmage and the Golden Eagles (4-5, 4-2 Big South/OVC Association) took a 7-0 lead into the second quarter. Tennessee Tech drove 93 yards in 18 plays before settling for Dom LeBlanc’s 22-yard field goal and a 10-0 lead with 10:37 left before halftime. Laible threw a 31-yard touchdown pass to D.J. Linkins with 2:56 to go and the Golden Eagles led by 17 at the break. Tennessee Tech gained 246 yards in the first half, 201 more than Lindenwood (4-6, 3-3). The Golden Eagles put the game out of reach with a pair of touchdowns 7 seconds apart early in the third quarter.

