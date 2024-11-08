Dylan Holloway returns to Blues’ lineup against Utah after taking puck to the neck

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis Blues forward Dylan Holloway returned to the lineup against Utah in the team’s first game since he was taken to the hospital after getting hit in the neck with a puck. Holloway participated in the Blues’ morning skate at Enterprise Center and declared he felt good to return, and coach Drew Bannister put him in the starting lineup. Holloway was hurt late in the first period of St. Louis’ 3-2 victory on Tuesday night when he was struck by a puck off the stick of Tampa Bay’s Nicholas Paul.

