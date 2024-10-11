Dylan Guenther scores twice, Utah outlasts Islanders 5-4 in OT to improve to 2-0

By SCOTT CHARLES The Associated Press
Utah Hockey Club's Dylan Guenther (11) celebrates after scoring the game winning goal during the overtime period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Frank Franklin II]

NEW YORK (AP) — Josh Doan tied it with 1:54 left and Dylan Guenther scored his second goal of the game in overtime to give Utah a 5-4 victory over the New York Islanders on Thursday night.

Doan tied it 13 seconds after Islanders newcomer Max Tsyplakov scored his first career goal to give New York a 4-3 lead.

Lawson Crouse and Barrett Hayton also scored and Connor Ingram stopped 21 shots to help Utah improve to 2-0 in its first season in Salt Lake City after moving from Arizona. Utah beat Chicago 5-2 at home on Tuesday night.

Anthony Duclair, Bo Horvat and Jean-Gabriel Pageau also scored for New York in its opener. Semyon Varlamov made 21 saves.

Takeaways

Islanders: Duclair, New York’s big offseason acquisition, had a good start on the top line alongside Mathew Barzal and Bo Horvat. He had a goal and an assist.

Utah: Guenther scored his third and fourth goals of the season. The 21-year-old forward was drafted ninth overall in 2021.

Key moment

Ingram stopped Horvat’s one-timer with 6:53 left in the third period while Utah was killing off a four-minute, high-sticking penalty with the game tied at 3.

Key stat

Three of Utah’s four goal scorers — Crouse, Hayton and Guenther — also scored in the opener.

Up next

Utah: At the New York Rangers on Saturday night.

Islanders: At Dallas on Saturday night.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.