Dylan Guenther scores go-ahead goal for Utah in 4-2 win over Blues

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Dylan Guenther scored the go-ahead goal on a rush with 3:21 remaining to lift Utah to a 4-2 win against the St. Louis Blues on Thursday night.

Guenther tipped away a pass by Jordan Kyrou to create a 2-on-1 break, and his shot deflected off the hip of a sliding Colton Parayko and over the shoulder of St. Louis goaltender Joel Hofer to put Utah in front.

Jack McBain added an empty-netter in the closing seconds, and Matias Maccelli and Michael Kesselring provided the other goals for Utah. Kesselring scored 18 seconds into the game.

Kyrou had evened the score on a one-timer with 6:31 to play. Parayko also scored, and Pavel Buchnevich had the primary assist on both Blues goals.

Hofer had 27 saves for St. Louis, while Utah goaltender Connor Ingram only needed to stop 13 shots.

Utah Hockey Club's Matias Maccelli (63) celebrates after scoring a goal against the St. Louis Blues during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Connor Hamilton) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Connor Hamilton

Takeaways

St. Louis: Parayko has four goals through 14 games this season. He tied the game at 1 with a wrist shot with 1:19 left in the first period.

Utah: Utah held the Blues to two shots in the second period and 15 in the entire game.

Key moment

Kyrou made the key mistake just inside the Blues’ offensive zone, attempting a drop pass that was tipped aside by Guenther and led to the deciding goal.

Key stat

The Blues didn’t get a shot on goal during three minutes of power play early in the second period after a scuffle between Pierre-Olivier Joseph and Maveric Lamoureux. St. Louis also couldn’t score during two first-period power plays, including a two-man advantage of 26 seconds.

Up next

The Blues play Washington at home on Saturday, the same day Utah closes out a four-game trip at Nashville.

