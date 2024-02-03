Dylan Frittelli takes 2-shot lead after third round of Bahrain Championship

RIFFA, Bahrain (AP) — Dylan Frittelli has taken a two-shot lead at the Bahrain Championship despite a bogey on the final hole of a 3-under 69 in the third round. The South African was in a three-way tie for the lead at the halfway point but Jesper Svensson and Joel Girrbach both struggled in the third round. Ockie Strydom moved into second place after matching Frittelli’s 69, while Svensson was alone in third place. Frittelli made three straight birdies around the turn and added two more before missing a six-footer for par on the 18th and settling for a second bogey of the day. He was on a 12-under total of 204.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.