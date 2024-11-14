Dylan Fletcher is named helmsman of the British SailGP team

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Olympic gold medalist and Moth world champion Dylan Fletcher has been named helmsman of the Emirates Great Britain SailGP Team ahead of the start of Season 5 of the global league. The move has been expected since fellow Olympic gold medalist Giles Scott moved to the Canada SailGP Team in sailing’s first-ever transfer fee deal in early October, which was negotiated by Ben Ainslie, CEO and co-owner of Emirates Great Britain. Fletcher was helmsman for the British team in the league’s first season. The opening regatta is Nov. 23-24 in Dubai.

