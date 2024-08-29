Dylan Crews hits leadoff homer in third career game, helps Nationals to 5-2 win over Yankees

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dylan Crews led off the game for the Nationals with his first career homer and later hit an RBI double, and Washington beat the New York Yankees 5-2 on Wednesday night to take two of three from the AL’s top team.

Crews, the third-ranked prospect in baseball who debuted on Monday, lifted a high drive to the bullpen in left-center on Carlos Rodón’s second pitch. In the fourth inning, Crews hit a 105.8 mph liner for a double to put Washington ahead 5-1 as his family celebrated in the stands.

The Nationals kept Aaron Judge in the ballpark for a third straight night after the Yankees slugger went deep twice on Sunday to reach 51 homers, putting him on pace to threaten his own American League record of 62. Judge had not gone three games without a homer in more than two weeks. He hit a soft RBI single and walked twice.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. hit his career-best 22nd homer and ninth for the Yankees, lofting a 97 mph fastball down the middle from MacKenzie Gore over the wall in center in the second.

Juan Soto, who helped Washington win the 2019 World Series, went 0 for 12 in the series for New York, which entered Wednesday leading Baltimore by one game in the AL East.

Gore (8-11) worked six solid innings, allowing two runs and six hits. Jose A. Ferrer and Jacob Barnes each pitched a scoreless inning and Kyle Finnegan got out of trouble in the ninth for his 34th save in 38 chances.

Meantime, a Nationals lineup featuring six rookies frustrated Rodón (14-9) on a 98-degree night.

After Crews’ homer, Rodón allowed the next two runners to reach and then appeared to complain about a problem with the PitchCom system. He did not step off the rubber and was called for a balk, allowing James Wood to score from third. Rodón walked toward plate umpire Tony Randazzo in protest before manager Aaron Boone exited the dugout and got between them.

His gray jersey soaked with sweat, Rodón showed little interest in holding runners, making deliberate pickoff throws but otherwise letting the Nationals — who lead the majors in stolen bases — run at will.

Washington stole four bases in the second inning alone and scored two runs on RBI singles by Nasim Nuñez and Wood, who finished with two hits and three of Washington’s five steals.

The Nationals’ baserunning took a turn for the worse in the eighth, when José Tena hit a liner over Judge’s head in center for a single and Joey Gallo held up after lumbering around third, with Juan Yepez on his heels. Gallo was tagged out in a rundown while Yepez retreated to second, and Tena was caught between first and second for an 8-6-2-3-2-5-4 double play.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Yankees: RHP Clarke Schmidt (right lat) allowed one run and three hits in three innings for Triple-A Scranton/Willes-Barre with five strikeouts and one walk, throwing 41 of 58 pitches for strikes. He is likely to make one more rehab start, Boone said. … RHP Luis Gil (lower back strain) threw 65-70 pitches of live batting practice and his next step will probably be a rehab start, Boone said.

Nationals: Placed RHP Joan Adon on the 15-day injured list with a right shoulder biceps strain and recalled RHP Orlando Ribalta from Triple-A Rochester.

UP NEXT

Yankees: Host the Cardinals on Friday in the opener of a three-game series, with RHP Marcus Stroman (9-6, 3.88 ERA) set to oppose St. Louis RHP Erick Fedde (8-7, 3.31).

Nationals: Begin a three-game series against the visiting Cubs on Friday with RHP Jake Irvin (9-10, 3.80) on the mound against Chicago LHP Shota Imanaga (10-3, 3.08).

