Dylan Crews gets a $9 million signing bonus from the Nationals

By The Associated Press
Washington Nationals manager Dave Martinez, left, greets Dylan Crews, the second overall pick in the Major League Baseball draft, during batting practice before a game against the San Francisco Giants at Nationals Park, Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Alex Brandon]

WASHINGTON (AP) — Outfielder Dylan Crews is getting a $9 million signing bonus from the Washington Nationals, the second-highest agreed to with a drafted player. The 21-year-old LSU outfielder was taken by Washington with the second pick in the amateur draft on July 9, just behind teammate Paul Skenes. Skenes got a $9.2 million bonus. The previous high was $8.4 million in 2021 for Detroit’s Spencer Torkelson.

