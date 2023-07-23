Dylan Crews gets a $9 million signing bonus from the Nationals

WASHINGTON (AP) — Outfielder Dylan Crews is getting a $9 million signing bonus from the Washington Nationals, the second-highest agreed to with a drafted player. The 21-year-old LSU outfielder was taken by Washington with the second pick in the amateur draft on July 9, just behind teammate Paul Skenes. Skenes got a $9.2 million bonus. The previous high was $8.4 million in 2021 for Detroit’s Spencer Torkelson.

