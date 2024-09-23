Dylan Cease closing in on the playoffs with the Padres after escaping from the lowly White Sox

SAN DIEGO (AP) — If there really are baseball gods, they certainly smiled on Dylan Cease when he was traded from the lowly Chicago White Sox to the San Diego Padres during spring training. The gravity of escaping the South Side for Southern California was never more apparent than on the first day of autumn at Petco Park. In the visiting clubhouse, Cease’s old teammates somberly packed for the flight home after tying the modern-era record of 120 losses. Down the hall, the vibes were flowing after a comeback win in front of another raucous sellout crowd brought Cease and the Padres to the cusp of a postseason berth.

