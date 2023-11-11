Dylan Andrews and Sebastian Mack score 18 each, UCLA used 30-4 run to beat Lafayette 68-50

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dylan Andrews and Sebastian Mack scored 18 points apiece, Lazar Stefanovic scored eight points in UCLA’s 30-4 second-half run and the Bruins beat Lafayette 68-50. Andrews was 7-of-9 shooting and hit three 3-pointers and Mack made 9 of 12 from the free-throw line. Stefanovic finished with 11 points on 4-of-14 shooting and four steals for UCLA. Eric Sondberg scored 11 points, including three 3-pointers, and Jenkins added 11 points and 10 rebounds for Lafayette. The Leopards made just 2 of 16 from the field and committed seven turnovers throughout the final 13 minutes. The Bruins made just three of their first 17 field-goal attempts, shot 34.6% in the first half and missed their first six second-half shots before hitting 13 of 19 to end the game.

