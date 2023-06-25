Dygert wins women’s US cycling title while Simmons captures men’s road race

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — American cyclist Chloe Dygert followed up her time trial national title with a victory in the women’s road race on Sunday. Dygert pulled away from Coryn Labecki, who won the criterium title earlier in the weekend, on the final turns leading to the finish on Gay Street. Labecki took the silver medal while Skylar Schneider out-sprinted 2021 champ Lauren Stephens for third. In the men’s race, Quinn Simmons rode most of the way along with Tyler Williams in a breakaway before pulling away to win by 37 seconds. Williams was second while Tyler Stites out-sprinted time trial champion Brandon McNulty to round out the podium.

