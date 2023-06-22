Dygert and McNulty claim US cycling time trial national championships

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Chloe Dygert continued her remarkable return from a devastating cycling injury by winning her second U.S. time trial title on Thursday near Knoxville, Tennessee, while Brandon McNulty won the men’s event. Dygert has come back from numerous injuries and illnesses to regain her form as one of the best riders in the world. The 26-year-old is suddenly among the favorites to win another world title in Scotland in August, and perhaps contend for the gold medal at next year’s Paris Olympics. McNulty took advantage of the absence of two-time defending champ Lawson Craddock to win his first elite national title after three under-23 and junior championships. McNulty won a stage at the Giro d’Italia earlier this year.

