Dyche deepens woes of former club Burnley by leading Everton to win

By The Associated Press
Everton manager Sean Dyche gestures on the touchline, during the English Premier League soccer match between Burnley and Everton at Turf Moor, Burnley, England, Saturday Dec. 16, 2023. (Richard Sellers/PA via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Richard Sellers]

BURNLEY, England (AP) — Everton manager Sean Dyche has deepened the relegation worries of former club Burnley as his return to Turf Moor ended in a 2-0 win for his team in the English Premier League. Dyche twice guided Burnley to promotion and kept the club up against the odds during a decade at the club. He promised to show no sentimentality 20 months after his firing amid their last, unsuccessful, battle against the drop. First-half goals from Amadou Onana and Michael Keane secured Everton’s fourth league win in a row. An eighth league win of the season already matches last year’s tally as Everton continues to climb away from trouble after its 10-point penalty for financial mismanagement.

