Dyche deepens woes of former club Burnley by leading Everton to win

BURNLEY, England (AP) — Everton manager Sean Dyche has deepened the relegation worries of former club Burnley as his return to Turf Moor ended in a 2-0 win for his team in the English Premier League. Dyche twice guided Burnley to promotion and kept the club up against the odds during a decade at the club. He promised to show no sentimentality 20 months after his firing amid their last, unsuccessful, battle against the drop. First-half goals from Amadou Onana and Michael Keane secured Everton’s fourth league win in a row. An eighth league win of the season already matches last year’s tally as Everton continues to climb away from trouble after its 10-point penalty for financial mismanagement.

