Dybala scores again as Roma renaissance continues under De Rossi with win at Monza

MILAN (AP) — Paulo Dybala has scored again and set up another as Roma won at Monza 4-1 in Serie A to continue its renaissance under coach Daniele De Rossi. Dybala capped another fine performance with a free kick in the 63rd minute after goals from Lorenzo Pellegrini and Romelu Lukaku. Leandro Paredes converted a late penalty before Andrea Carboni scored a consolation for Monza. Roma has won all but one of its seven Serie A matches since De Rossi replaced the fired Jose Mourinho. They have moved to within a point of fourth-placed Bologna. Bottom team Salernitana got its first point under new coach Fabio Liverani as it drew at 10-man Udinese 1-1.

