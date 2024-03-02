Dybala scores again as Roma renaissance continues under De Rossi with win at Monza

By DANIELLA MATAR The Associated Press
Roma's Paulo Dybala, centre, celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the Serie A soccer match between AC Monza and Roma at the U-Power stadium in Monza, Italy, Saturday, March 2, 2024. (Alberto Mariani/LaPresse via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Alberto Mariani/]

MILAN (AP) — Paulo Dybala has scored again and set up another as Roma won at Monza 4-1 in Serie A to continue its renaissance under coach Daniele De Rossi. Dybala capped another fine performance with a free kick in the 63rd minute after goals from Lorenzo Pellegrini and Romelu Lukaku. Leandro Paredes converted a late penalty before Andrea Carboni scored a consolation for Monza. Roma has won all but one of its seven Serie A matches since De Rossi replaced the fired Jose Mourinho. They have moved to within a point of fourth-placed Bologna. Bottom team Salernitana got its first point under new coach Fabio Liverani as it drew at 10-man Udinese 1-1.

