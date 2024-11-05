Dybala left out of Argentina squad for World Cup qualifiers while Martínez is back from suspension

BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Roma striker Paulo Dybala has been left out of the Argentina squad for its upcoming World Cup qualifiers, while goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez is back after a suspension. Coach Lionel Scaloni announced his squad on Tuesday, with the absence of Dybala and the inclusion of Valencia midfielder Enzo Barrenechea the two big surprises. Martínez was suspended by FIFA for the last two qualifiers for “offensive behavior” in two previous matches in September, but he will be available for the match at Paraguay on Nov. 14 and the home game against Peru five days later. Argentina leads South American World Cup qualifying with 22 points from 10 matches. The top six teams will get direct spots at the 2026 tournament.

