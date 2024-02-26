Dybala has first hat trick for Roma in win over Torino

ROME (AP) — Argentine striker Paulo Dybala has scored all three goals for Roma in a 3-2 win over Torino in Serie A. Dybala scored after 42, 57 and 69 minutes. Duvan Zapata got Torino’s first goal just before halftime and Dean Huijsen conceded an own goal at the end. Roma remains in sixth place. Torino remains 10th.

