Dyaisha Fair scores 27 for Syracuse, buries Notre Dame with clutch 3-pointers

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Dyaisha Fair scored 27 points and hit three huge 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, leading Syracuse to an 86-81 victory over No. 13 Notre Dame in a thrilling ACC opener. Syracuse’s Alyssa Latham added 21 points and 12 rebounds for her fifth double-double of the season. Fair’s 3-pointer gave Syracuse a 71-67 lead with 3:41 remaining in the fourth quarter. Leading 73-71, Fair hit another 3-pointer to put the Orange up by five near the 2-minute mark and her third triple of the quarter gave Syracuse a 79-71 lead with 1:17 remaining. Hannah Hidalgo had 32 points, seven steals and six assists for Notre Dame.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.