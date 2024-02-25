Dyaisha Fair passes Brittney Griner on scoring list, leads No. 17 Syracuse’s rally past Pitt women

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Dyaisha Fair scored 23 points to move into fifth place on the career scoring list and her 15 fourth-quarter points led a late rally by No. 17 Syracuse in a 63-53 victory over Pittsburgh. Fair passed Brittney Griner, who scored 3,283 points for Baylor from 2009 through 2013. Fair has 3,302 points. Fair, who was 3-for-12 shooting through three quarters, got it going in the fourth quarter. She made a pair of free throws, then added a jumper and a layup to get the Orange within 49-47 near the 7-minute mark. Later in the quarter, she drilled a 3-pointer to put Syracuse up by two. A minute later she hit a short jumper for a 57-53 lead with 1:38 on the clock and the Orange wrapped it up at the free-throw line.

