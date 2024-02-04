Dyaisha Fair lights it up with 38 points, No. 21 Syracuse women top Boston College 75-63

BOSTON (AP) — Dyaisha Fair scored a season-high 38 points, including 25 in the second half, and No. 21 Syracuse rallied past Boston College 75-63 in a Play4Kay game. Fair buried three 3-pointers in four tries during a key stretch of the fourth quarter, helping the Orange maintain a six-point lead. She capped her 13-point quarter with four free throws in the final two minutes as the Orange put the game away. Fair made 13 of 25 shots, including 5 of 11 3-pointers, and went 7 for 7 from the free-throw line. Alaina Rice scored 10 points and Alyssa Latham had 10 rebounds for Syracuse. Teya Sidberry had 23 points and 11 rebounds for Boston College. JoJo Lacey added 21 points for the Eagles.

