Dwyer, Miami women pull away from BC for 84-69 win in ACC

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Lashae Dwyer led a balanced attack with 19 points and sixth-seeded Miami pulled away for an 84-69 win over 11th-seeded Boston College in the ACC Tournament. The Hurricanes face third-seeded and eighth-ranked Virginia Tech in the quarterfinals on Friday. Miami handed the Hokies one of their four losses, 77-66. The Hurricanes pulled away by making 10 of 17 shots in the fourth quarter. Andrea Daley scored 15 points to lead the Eagles, who lost starting forward Ally VanTimmeren with a lower body injury in the opening minute. BC led 16-14 after one quarter and Miami led 39-38 at the half. Dwyer’s 3-pointer in the last minute of the third quarter put the Hurricanes up 60-56.

