Dvalishvili wins unanimous decision over O’Malley in spectacular Sphere setting at UFC 306

By MARK ANDERSON The Associated Press
Sean O'Malley and Merab Dvalishvili appear on screen during UFC 306 at the Sphere, Saturday, Sep. 14, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Wade Vandervort/Las Vegas Sun via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Wade Vandervort]

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Sphere in Las Vegas’ stole the show Saturday night at UFC 306. Merab Dvalishvili tried to his part at UFC 306, putting on a convincing — though not aesthetically pleasing — performance in capturing the bantamweight championship with a unanimous decision over Sean O’Malley. The judges scored it 49-46, 48-47 and 48-47 in favor of Dvalishvili. He used a ground-and-pound attack to control most of the action against O’Malley. Valentina Shevchenko reclaimed the women’s flyweight championship with all three judges awarding her a 50-45 victory over Alexa Grasso in the co-main event at the transformational new masterpiece.

