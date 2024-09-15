Dvalishvili wins unanimous decision over O’Malley in spectacular Sphere setting at UFC 306

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Sphere in Las Vegas’ stole the show Saturday night at UFC 306. Merab Dvalishvili tried to his part at UFC 306, putting on a convincing — though not aesthetically pleasing — performance in capturing the bantamweight championship with a unanimous decision over Sean O’Malley. The judges scored it 49-46, 48-47 and 48-47 in favor of Dvalishvili. He used a ground-and-pound attack to control most of the action against O’Malley. Valentina Shevchenko reclaimed the women’s flyweight championship with all three judges awarding her a 50-45 victory over Alexa Grasso in the co-main event at the transformational new masterpiece.

