Dutcher’s Aztecs face UConn in the Sweet 16 in a rematch of their painful national title game loss

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The UConn Huskies pretty much wrecked every team they faced in the NCAA Tournament on the way to last year’s championship and the first two games this March Madness look awfully familiar. Up next is a wrinkle. They have a rematch with a San Diego State team that was outclassed in the title game a year ago and remembers it. The Aztecs think this year’s outcome can be different, but know how tough that will be, especially with Thursday night’s East Region semifinal game being played in Boston. The site is about an 85-mile drive from UConn’s campus.

