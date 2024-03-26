Dutcher’s Aztecs face UConn in the Sweet 16 in a rematch of their painful national title game loss

By BERNIE WILSON The Associated Press
FILE - San Diego State guard Micah Parrish leaves the floor after the team's loss to UConn during the men's national championship college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament on April 3, 2023, in Houston. UConn pretty much wrecked every team it faced in the tournament on the way to last year's championship and the first two games this March Madness look awfully familiar. Up next is a wrinkle: A rematch with a San Diego State team that was outclassed in the title game a year ago and remembers it. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/David J. Phillip]

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The UConn Huskies pretty much wrecked every team they faced in the NCAA Tournament on the way to last year’s championship and the first two games this March Madness look awfully familiar. Up next is a wrinkle. They have a rematch with a San Diego State team that was outclassed in the title game a year ago and remembers it. The Aztecs think this year’s outcome can be different, but know how tough that will be, especially with Thursday night’s East Region semifinal game being played in Boston. The site is about an 85-mile drive from UConn’s campus.

