Dutch trio of van den Berg, Lavreysen and Hoogland beat British to defend Olympic team sprint title

MONTIGNY-LE-BRETONNEUX, France (AP) — Roy van den Berg, Harrie Lavreysen and Jeffrey Hoogland of the Netherlands have defended their Olympic team sprint gold medal in style. They easily beat the British trio of Ed Lowe, Hamish Turnbull and Jack Carlin while shattering their own world record set earlier in the evening. Their time of 40.949 seconds beat the mark of 41.191 that the Dutch set in its heat race against Canada. The bronze went to Australia, which trailed the French team through two laps of their head-to-head race before anchor rider Matthew Glaetzer pulled back more than a tenth of a second on rival Rayan Helal to capture the medal.

