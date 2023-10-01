Dutch top flight match between Waalwijk and Ajax halted after goalkeeper Vaessen knocked unconscious

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Dutch Eredivisie match between RKC Waalwijk and Ajax was suspended after the home team’s goalkeeper, Etienne Vaessen, collided with Ajax striker Brian Brobbey and lost consciousness. Waalwijk director Frank van Mosselveld has told Dutch broadcaster NOS that medics administered CPR on the pitch Saturday night before Vaessen was carried off on a stretcher and taken to a hospital. He says that Vaessen was knocked out in the collision with Brobbey but regained consciousness before he was stretchered off. He said that in the locker room after being taken off the pitch Vaessen “didn’t know what had happened or where he was.”

