Dutch teenager Dilano van ’t Hoff dies after a crash at race in Belgium

SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium (AP) — The Formula Regional European Championship says Dutch teenager Dilano van ’t Hoff has died after a crash at a race in Belgium. The 18-year-old MP Motorsport driver was competing Saturday in a morning race at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit. It was held prior to the main 24 Hours of Spa race later. The FREC expressed its “sincere condolences” to his “family, team and friends.” A minute’s silence was held before the start of the 24 Hours of Spa. The Spa-Francorchamps circuit is where French driver Anthoine Hubert was killed following a multi-car crash during a Formula Two race at the Belgium Grand Prix in 2019.

