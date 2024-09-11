Dutch striker Memphis Depay arrives in Sao Paulo to join Corinthians

SAO PAULO (AP) — Dutch striker Memphis Depay has arrived at Sao Paulo’s Guarulhos international airport after signing a two-year deal with Brazilian soccer club Corinthians. The 30-year-old Depay, who left Spanish team Atletico Madrid on a free transfer, is expected to be introduced to fans later Wednesday at the Neo Quimica Arena before Corinthians play in the second leg of its Brazilian Cup quarterfinal tie against Juventude. The Sao Paulo-based team, which has more than 35 million supporters, lost the first leg 2-1. Depay is scheduled to give a press conference at the same stadium on Thursday morning.

